MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.35% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVOV. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,663,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $153.05 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $176.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.99.

