MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 58.1% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 847,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,632,000 after buying an additional 67,044 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $52.23 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $162.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average is $88.27.

