MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust Water ETF worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

FIW opened at $73.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.26. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $71.34 and a one year high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.