MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.88 Million Stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,129 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REM opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49.

