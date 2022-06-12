MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $87,532.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $427,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $306,362.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.22.

CMI opened at $205.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $254.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

