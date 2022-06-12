MML Investors Services LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,629 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 24,135 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,824,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 868,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,750,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 881,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,326,000 after purchasing an additional 63,787 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.90. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $49.61.

