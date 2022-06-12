MML Investors Services LLC Has $3.06 Million Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,802,000 after purchasing an additional 85,772 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 75.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 70,862 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,491,000 after purchasing an additional 59,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,945,000 after purchasing an additional 47,886 shares during the last quarter.

SAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SAP from €152.00 ($163.44) to €142.00 ($152.69) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SAP from €135.00 ($145.16) to €115.00 ($123.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Shares of SAP opened at $94.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $92.94 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.19.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

