MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.56.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $197.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.42. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $427.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

