MML Investors Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.56% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XRT. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 265.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,549,000.

XRT opened at $63.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.84 and a 200-day moving average of $78.34. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

