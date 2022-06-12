MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 16,248 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 747,296 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,248 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.8% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $251,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $246.44 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

