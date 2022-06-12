MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,241,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Albemarle by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,146,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB opened at $236.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.71. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $157.82 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.53, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.21.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

