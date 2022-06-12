MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,589 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVOO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,258,000 after buying an additional 32,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,393,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,731,000 after buying an additional 14,343 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,082,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after buying an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $162.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.66 and its 200 day moving average is $178.24. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $157.29 and a twelve month high of $197.76.

