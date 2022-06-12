MML Investors Services LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,582,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,002 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,931,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,692,000 after acquiring an additional 141,042 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Clearshares LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 84,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,699,000.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

SCHK stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12-month low of $36.85 and a 12-month high of $47.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.