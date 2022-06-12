Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Receives $36.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $871.53 million, a PE ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 0.94. Model N has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $39.99.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $135,695.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,036.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $26,797.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,166 shares of company stock worth $565,492. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,495 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,635,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Model N by 951.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 275,294 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Model N by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,504,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after acquiring an additional 187,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Model N by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after acquiring an additional 159,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

