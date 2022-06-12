MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,756 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.19% of MoneyGram International worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 856,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 245,230 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,822,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 83,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 32,611 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MGI shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Northland Securities lowered shares of MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MoneyGram International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

MGI stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.77 million, a P/E ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 1.30.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.30 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. Equities research analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MoneyGram International Profile (Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

