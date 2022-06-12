MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Gap Up to $9.74

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.74, but opened at $9.97. MoneyGram International shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 2,490 shares trading hands.

MGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $937.77 million, a P/E ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35.

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 396.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 299,258 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 57.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 17.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 31.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,115,000 after buying an additional 391,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 5.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

