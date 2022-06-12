MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Gap Up to $9.74

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.74, but opened at $9.97. MoneyGram International shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 2,490 shares trading hands.
MGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $937.77 million, a P/E ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 396.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 299,258 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 57.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 17.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 31.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,115,000 after buying an additional 391,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 5.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.
