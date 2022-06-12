MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $5.45

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.45, but opened at $5.18. MorphoSys shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 46 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOR. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a €31.00 ($33.33) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MorphoSys from €46.00 ($49.46) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MorphoSys from €40.00 ($43.01) to €37.00 ($39.78) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.93.

The company has a market cap of $687.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 121.54% and a negative net margin of 341.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MorphoSys AG will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter worth $2,528,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 164,446 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth $1,371,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 81,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter worth $607,000. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

