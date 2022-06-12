Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.36

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.36 and last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 7058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NAVI. Compass Point downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a quick ratio of 19.55 and a current ratio of 19.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Navient had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc bought 315,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter worth about $19,108,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Navient by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 774,347 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 1,373.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 670,016 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Navient by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after acquiring an additional 491,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,159,000 after acquiring an additional 425,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

