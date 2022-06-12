NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,633 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 3,947.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.46%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.