Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.50

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Novonix stock. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

