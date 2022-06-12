NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,040.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $246,000.

Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $31.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.29.

