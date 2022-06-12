Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Gap Down to $16.42

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.42, but opened at $15.28. Olaplex shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 8,898 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Olaplex from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olaplex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

