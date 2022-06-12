Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Set at $100.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) received a $100.00 price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

Shares of ORCL opened at $67.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.84. Oracle has a 12 month low of $66.72 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Oracle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

