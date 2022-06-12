O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $607.44 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $526.90 and a twelve month high of $748.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $654.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $665.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

