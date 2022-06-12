Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives $128.21 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 14.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,085,000 after acquiring an additional 66,429 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $1,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $120.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex has a one year low of $101.73 and a one year high of $141.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 84.27%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

