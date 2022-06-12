PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.37% of PBF Energy worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 31,853 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,866,000 after purchasing an additional 367,330 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 193,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 767,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,207,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $40.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 2.24. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBF. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PBF Energy to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.92.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $43,780,634.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,284,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,905,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 75,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $2,338,204.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,582.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,651,547 shares of company stock worth $201,518,077 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

