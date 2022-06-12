Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Shares Gap Up to $41.27

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.27, but opened at $42.24. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at $40.79, with a volume of 17,531 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PBA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 107.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,731,000 after buying an additional 2,847,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,664,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $701,787,000 after buying an additional 516,282 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,969,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,909,000 after buying an additional 501,938 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 17.3% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,150,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,169,000 after buying an additional 906,143 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,857,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,780,000 after buying an additional 77,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

