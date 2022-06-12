Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $129.60

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $129.60 and last traded at $132.20, with a volume of 185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 5.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -773.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $337,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

