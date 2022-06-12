Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $8.61

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $7.84. Pharming Group shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 48 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Pharming Group by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pharming Group by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

