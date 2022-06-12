Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives $96.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.91.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 682,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,637,000 after buying an additional 235,765 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 268.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after buying an additional 55,106 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $69.00 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $62.59 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.94.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.44 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

