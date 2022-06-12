Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.65

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.
PLYM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $754.26 million, a P/E ratio of -20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.
About Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.
