Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.65

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $754.26 million, a P/E ratio of -20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after acquiring an additional 309,161 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $7,933,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 549,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after acquiring an additional 283,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,947,000 after acquiring an additional 231,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after acquiring an additional 208,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

