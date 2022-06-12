Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBU) Short Interest Update

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of XPDBU stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,260,000 after buying an additional 355,220 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 178.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,173,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 751,142 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 28.8% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 64,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at $1,303,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at $733,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the renewable and transition energy sector in North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.