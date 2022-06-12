Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.37

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.37 and last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 4237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XM shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.12.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.24.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.66 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,097,000 after acquiring an additional 280,737 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,284,000 after acquiring an additional 25,788 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

