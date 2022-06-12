Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Receives $10.06 Average PT from Analysts

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.06.

Separately, Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.45 million and a PE ratio of 19.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.05 million. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,847,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 144,045 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 951,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 131,747 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 148,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

