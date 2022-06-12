Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives $127.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.73.

RGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $121.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.45. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $127.22.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,383,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $698,957,000 after buying an additional 333,803 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,625,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,816,000 after buying an additional 19,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after buying an additional 108,922 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,113,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,337,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,904,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,511,000 after purchasing an additional 52,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

