Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Position Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Relx were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Relx by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Relx by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Relx by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $32.71.

RELX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($32.58) to GBX 2,650 ($33.21) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($34.46) to GBX 2,730 ($34.21) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,690.00.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

