RH (NYSE:RH) Position Reduced by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in RH were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in RH by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,137,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,829,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of RH from $510.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.20.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total value of $974,031.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $866,392.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total transaction of $45,392.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,665.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,269 shares of company stock worth $150,123,636. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RH stock opened at $278.07 on Friday. RH has a 12 month low of $236.29 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.77. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RH will post 28.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

