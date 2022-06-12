RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $55.32

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.32 and last traded at $56.67, with a volume of 7303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.03.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RNG. Robert W. Baird downgraded RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RingCentral from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.95.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $962,918.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,117,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $478,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 210,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,771,973.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,029 shares of company stock worth $2,841,132. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,577,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,955,000 after acquiring an additional 388,302 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,667,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,955,000 after acquiring an additional 144,060 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,191,000 after acquiring an additional 825,356 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,272,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

