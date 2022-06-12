Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 193922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

Specifically, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 115,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,166,343.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 115,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,166,363.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,262,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,796,811.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,975 shares of company stock worth $3,286,592 in the last ninety days.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.02.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.52. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.