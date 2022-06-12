Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $394.57

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $394.57 and last traded at $395.09, with a volume of 3482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $406.23.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.07.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

