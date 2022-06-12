RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.89

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $914.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47.

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in RPT Realty by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,563,000 after buying an additional 1,193,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,585,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,533,000 after purchasing an additional 861,255 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,990,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,562,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,392,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,946,000 after purchasing an additional 546,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

