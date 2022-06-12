Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.15

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 3329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

A number of analysts have commented on RSI shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $134.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 80,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $491,026.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,169,106 shares in the company, valued at $19,236,473.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 87,713 shares of company stock valued at $540,192 over the last quarter. Insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 4.3% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,620,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 90.6% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,019,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,755,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,569,000 after acquiring an additional 159,172 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 3,764.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,365,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,522,000 after acquiring an additional 30,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

