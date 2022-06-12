Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Receives $26.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

IOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 81.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $1,029,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $1,014,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.16. Samsara has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $31.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

