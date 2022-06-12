SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Gap Up to $13.79

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.79, but opened at $14.08. SciPlay shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 2,385 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.39.

Get SciPlay alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 91,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.