Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.00

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 2014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a market cap of $628.39 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCU. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 35.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after buying an additional 154,783 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 13.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 136,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 16,549 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 25.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 12.2% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 228,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 24,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.