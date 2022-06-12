Short Interest in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Increases By 113.1%

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 113.1% from the May 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Vitru stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85. Vitru has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $398.48 million, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.15.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.02 million during the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Research analysts forecast that Vitru will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of Vitru in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vitru stock. Compass Group LLC raised its holdings in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,327,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the quarter. Vitru makes up about 12.3% of Compass Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Compass Group LLC owned about 9.89% of Vitru worth $37,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

