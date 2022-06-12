Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Up to $16.27

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.27, but opened at $16.87. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 317 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SGML shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Sigma Lithium from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54.

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 320,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

