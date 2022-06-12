SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $45.59

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.59 and last traded at $45.59, with a volume of 7807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.28.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average is $52.40.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWO. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $477,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,308,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.