SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $97.29

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $97.29 and last traded at $97.51, with a volume of 175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.71.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

