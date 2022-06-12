SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.21% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWX. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 25,422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $51.73 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $61.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.06.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

